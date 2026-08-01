Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.21% to Rs 48.99 croreNet profit of Axis Solutions rose 52.71% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.21% to Rs 48.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.9927.49 78 OPM %12.559.89 -PBDT4.262.08 105 PBT3.471.75 98 NP3.102.03 53
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