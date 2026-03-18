Axis Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 4-cr order from BHEL

Axis Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 188.20 after the company announced that it has secured its first significant order worth Rs 4.25 crore for the supply of high voltage transducers from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of high voltage transducers rated at 2800V/50mA. The total contract value stands at Rs 4,25,25,000 and the execution timeline is one year starting from March 2026.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.