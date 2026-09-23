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Axiscade Tech incorporates Akkodis Axiscades Aerospace Engineering

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Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
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Axiscades Technologies announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Akkodis Axiscades Aerospace Engineering (AAAE), to provide specialised services to the aerospace, aviation and allied industries.

The subsidiary will provide engineering, design, technical, consulting and technology services to aerospace, aviation and allied industries.

AAAE has an authorised share capital of Rs 15 lakh, comprising 1,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Axiscades Technologies subscribed to 4,899 equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 48,990.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 14.83 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net profit of Rs 20.86 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 94.16% YoY to Rs 183.35 crore in Q1 FY27.

The counter added 2.71% to settle at Rs 1,891.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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