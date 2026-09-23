Axiscade Tech incorporates Akkodis Axiscades Aerospace Engineering

Axiscades Technologies announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Akkodis Axiscades Aerospace Engineering (AAAE), to provide specialised services to the aerospace, aviation and allied industries.

The subsidiary will provide engineering, design, technical, consulting and technology services to aerospace, aviation and allied industries.

AAAE has an authorised share capital of Rs 15 lakh, comprising 1,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Axiscades Technologies subscribed to 4,899 equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 48,990.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.