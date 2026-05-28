Axiscades Technologies has reported 98.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.43 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 30.76 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue for the period under review rose by 1.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 273.01 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure increased by 4.5% to Rs 242.92 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Interest cost and deprication charges were Rs 10.07 crore (up 20.3% YoY) and Rs 13.81 crore (up 44.5% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 10.50 crore, down by 51% from Rs 21.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

Current tax outgo and deferred tax charge was Rs 8.81 crore and Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The company had written current taxes and deferred taxes worth Rs 1.57 crore and Rs 8.51 crore in the same period last year. For FY26, Axiscades has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 71.92 crore (down 4% YoY) and Rs 1,158.95 crore (up 12.4% YoY), respectively. Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle. The scrip had gained 0.56% to end at Rs 1963.80 on the BSE on Wednesday.