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AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit declines 98.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 273.01 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies declined 98.60% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 273.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.03% to Rs 71.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 1158.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1030.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales273.01267.97 2 1158.951030.72 12 OPM %12.2513.97 -15.3013.82 - PBDT27.6732.97 -16 169.14130.97 29 PBT13.8523.41 -41 124.7691.38 37 NP0.4330.76 -99 71.9274.94 -4

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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