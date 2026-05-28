AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit declines 98.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 273.01 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies declined 98.60% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 273.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.03% to Rs 71.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 1158.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1030.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.