AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 94.16% to Rs 183.35 crore

Net loss of AXISCADES Technologies reported to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 94.16% to Rs 183.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.183.3594.434.727.202.307.87-6.453.11-14.8320.75

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