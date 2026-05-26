AXISCADES transfers its Engineering Services practice to Akkodis

AXISCADES Technologies announced implementation of its strategic plan: the transfer of its Engineering Services practice catering to Heavy Engineering, Energy and Automotive verticals, to Akkodis, a leading global digital engineering consulting company. This transaction represents the first concrete step in AXISCADES' planned transition from a services-led organization to a focused aerospace manufacturing and products-led platform a transformation the Company has signaled to its shareholders consistently over the past four quarters.

Over the past four quarters, AXISCADES has consistently communicated to its shareholders and to the market, its intent to transition the Company from a services-led model toward a focused aerospace manufacturing and products-led platform. Today's announcement is the beginning of that transition crystallizing value from the Engineering Services practice while releasing capital and management bandwidth for redeployment into the higher-margin, higher-growth core platforms of aerospace engineering, aerospace manufacturing, MRO and Electronics, Sensors and AI (ESAI) proprietary solutions.