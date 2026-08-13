Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 122.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.81% to Rs 58.28 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton rose 122.98% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.81% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.58.28156.702.95-0.114.902.124.741.963.591.61

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