Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 122.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 122.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 62.81% to Rs 58.28 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton rose 122.98% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.81% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.28156.70 -63 OPM %2.95-0.11 -PBDT4.902.12 131 PBT4.741.96 142 NP3.591.61 123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the June 2026 quarter

M Tek Copper standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Next Story