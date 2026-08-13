Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 122.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.81% to Rs 58.28 croreNet profit of Axita Cotton rose 122.98% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.81% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.28156.70 -63 OPM %2.95-0.11 -PBDT4.902.12 131 PBT4.741.96 142 NP3.591.61 123
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