Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 32.31 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 3.16% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.3127.227.835.583.663.292.552.171.961.90

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