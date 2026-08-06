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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 32.31 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 3.16% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.3127.22 19 OPM %7.835.58 -PBDT3.663.29 11 PBT2.552.17 18 NP1.961.90 3

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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