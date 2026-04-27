Aye Finance surged 12.80% to Rs 151.97 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 111.08% to Rs 85.91 crore on a 29.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 528.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 119.78% YoY to Rs 110.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The AUM grew 27% YoY to Rs 7,044 crore, supported by 25% YoY growth in quarterly disbursements. A total of 70,841 new borrowers were added during the quarter. The credit cost for the quarter was 4.3%, having reduced by 186 bps YoY with consistent reductions in each of the previous five quarters.

In Q4 FY26, GNPA stood at 4.8% and NNPA at 1.8%. The company reported an ROA of 4.6% and ROE of 16% on the enhanced net worth following an equity infusion of Rs 710 crore from its IPO in February 2026. On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 13% YoY to Rs 193.63 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 1,814.73 crore in FY26. Annual disbursements grew 20%, with 206,833 new borrowers added during the year. Credit cost for the year stood at 4.76%, while PAR for Bucket 1 was at 6.9%. The company delivered an ROA of 2.8% and ROE of 9.3% for the year.

Sanjay Sharma, managing director, Aye Finance, said, In FY26, Aye Finance improved its profits and credit quality, thereby standing apart in a year defined by industry-wide over-lending and market corrections. We closed Q4 with Rs 86 crore of PAT and ROE of 16% for the quarter. We have reduced our credit costs for 5 consecutive quarters while maintaining a robust credit PCR of 64%. Alongside this, we have reached collection efficiencies across our geographies, at levels that herald a good year ahead. Along with delivering top and bottom-line growth, we continue to focus on maintaining the effectiveness of our underwriting of the micro-enterprise sector and ensuring resilience in outcomes through the year. Moving forward, we remain committed to balancing growth with prudent risk management to deliver longterm returns for all our stakeholders.