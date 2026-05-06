Aye Finance rose 5.67% tp Rs 140.80 after the company announced the appointment of Gaurav Seth as chief financial officer.

In an exchange filing, Aye Finance said Seth will oversee treasury, financial control and governance functions. The company said the appointment comes amid its ongoing expansion in the MSME lending segment.

Seth has more than 27 years of experience in the BFSI sector across insurance, housing finance and payments banking. He has previously served in CFO roles at IIFL Home Finance and Airtel Payments Bank.

Managing director Sanjay Sharma said Seths experience in financial services and governance would support the company's growth plans and expansion strategy.

Aye Finance is an NBFC-middle layer focused on providing loans to micro-scale MSMEs across India. The company operates across 18 states and 3 union territories, offering working capital and expansion loans to businesses in manufacturing, trading, services and allied agriculture sectors. The companys standalone net profit jumped 111.08% to Rs 85.91 crore on a 29.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 528.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The AUM grew 27% YoY to Rs 7,044 crore, supported by 25% YoY growth in quarterly disbursements. A total of 70,841 new borrowers were added during the quarter. The credit cost for the quarter was 4.3%, having reduced by 186 bps YoY with consistent reductions in each of the previous five quarters.