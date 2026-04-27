Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 111.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 528.44 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance rose 111.08% to Rs 85.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 528.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 409.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 193.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 1814.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1459.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.