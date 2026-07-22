Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 143.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 477.37 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance rose 143.54% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 477.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 405.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.477.37405.4646.4340.24103.3245.9997.1540.8974.5030.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News