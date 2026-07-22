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Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 143.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 477.37 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance rose 143.54% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 477.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 405.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales477.37405.46 18 OPM %46.4340.24 -PBDT103.3245.99 125 PBT97.1540.89 138 NP74.5030.59 144

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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