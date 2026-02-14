AYM Syntex consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.28% to Rs 323.72 croreNet profit of AYM Syntex declined 56.47% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 323.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 377.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales323.72377.67 -14 OPM %7.237.66 -PBDT16.3520.52 -20 PBT2.315.21 -56 NP1.483.40 -56
