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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AYM Syntex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AYM Syntex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 351.03 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex reported to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 351.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 326.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales351.03326.48 8 OPM %8.955.11 -PBDT24.4711.18 119 PBT9.56-5.56 LP NP8.66-3.56 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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