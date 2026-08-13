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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
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Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net Loss of Ayushman Infratech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.850.15 467 OPM %-21.18-160.00 -PBDT-0.13-0.24 46 PBT-0.13-0.24 46 NP-0.15-0.24 38

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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