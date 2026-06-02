Ayushman Infratech standalone net profit rises 70.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Ayushman Infratech rose 70.37% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.57% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.