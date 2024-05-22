Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024
Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 92.80 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 0.67% to Rs 14.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 92.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 591.62% to Rs 58.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 340.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.8084.91 9 340.77251.68 35 OPM %33.7835.85 -34.2128.72 - PBDT28.0924.28 16 101.3229.74 241 PBT22.6320.13 12 80.7913.16 514 NP14.9314.83 1 58.588.47 592

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

