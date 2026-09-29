Azad Engineering jumps after inaugurating two facilities for GE Vernova

Azad Engineering rose 6.45% to Rs 2902 on Tuesday after the company announced the inauguration of two exclusive lean manufacturing facilities for GE Vernova's Gas Power business.

The company inaugurated the facilities on 28 September 2026 at its Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad. With the addition of the two facilities, Azad Engineering now has three dedicated facilities for GE Vernova.

Each of the two new facilities spans 7,600 square metres. They will manufacture highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils and specialised machined parts for GE Vernova's global requirements in the power generation and essential industries.

The stock had declined 0.13% to settle at Rs 2,726.15 on Monday amid a broader market sell-off.