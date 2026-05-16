Azad Engineering reported a 42.42% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 25.27 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 27.26% YoY to Rs 161.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 42.80% to Rs 51.24 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 35.88 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 34.37% year-on-year to Rs 126.89 crore, driven by a 4.62% increase in cost of materials consumed to Rs 30.99 crore and a 50.98% rise in employee benefits expenses to Rs 38.32 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, net profit climbed 34.95% to Rs 35.13 crore on a 26.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 157.39 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. EBITDA rose 27.11% to Rs 57.76 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 45.44 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 36.7% from 35.5% in the corresponding quarter last year. Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman & CEO, Azad Engineering, said, FY26 was a year of clear focus on consolidation and stabilization - embedding newly commissioned capacities, strengthening OEM qualifications, and building the human capital foundation for the next phase of growth. From a financial perspective, Q4 FY26 was another strong quarter, with healthy revenue growth and sustained margins. This momentum continued throughout the full year, with total revenue reaching close to Rs 6,000 million, reflecting consistent execution and increasing contributions from advanced manufacturing programs.