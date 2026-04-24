Azad Engineering secures international contract amendment from Nuovo Pignone S.r.l.

Azad Engineering said that has received an amendment to its existing strategic supply agreement from Nuovo Pignone S.r.l., a company under the Baker Hughes group.

The amendment (Amendment No. 3) pertains to the supply of critical turbomachinery components used in power generation applications.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity and will be executed over a long-term period extending up to December 2030.

The financial details or size of the order have not been disclosed by the company, citing confidentiality.

Azad Engineering clarified that the transaction does not involve any related party dealings, and neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding company.