Azad India Mobility consolidated net profit rises 1014.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 113.91% to Rs 16.45 crore

Net profit of Azad India Mobility rose 1014.29% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 113.91% to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.457.692.49-1.040.820.110.780.070.780.07

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