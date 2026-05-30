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Azad India Mobility consolidated net profit rises 683.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 8.76 crore

Net profit of Azad India Mobility rose 683.33% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7800.00% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 619.16% to Rs 64.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.769.03 -3 64.949.03 619 OPM %21.801.22 -3.25-11.85 - PBDT2.270.22 932 3.34-0.07 LP PBT2.190.18 1117 3.15-0.18 LP NP1.410.18 683 2.370.03 7800

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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