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B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 70.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 42.93 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 70.28% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 42.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.77% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 150.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.9341.89 2 150.07135.96 10 OPM %14.4224.11 -11.8615.25 - PBDT5.059.27 -46 10.7816.36 -34 PBT4.188.35 -50 7.6912.24 -37 NP1.073.60 -70 3.746.21 -40

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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