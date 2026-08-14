B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 38.59 croreNet profit of B A G Films & Media rose 60.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 38.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.5931.47 23 OPM %18.5817.03 -PBDT4.863.34 46 PBT4.182.79 50 NP2.561.60 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content