B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 33.20 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 20.90% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.18% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 142.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.