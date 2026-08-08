B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 40.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 41.94 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India rose 40.12% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.9434.88 20 OPM %9.516.77 -PBDT4.132.79 48 PBT3.382.31 46 NP2.411.72 40
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