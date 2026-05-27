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B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 43.72 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 20.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 43.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 283.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.7243.02 2 283.12264.35 7 OPM %-35.54-47.28 -4.053.53 - PBDT-15.05-8.99 -67 9.3119.31 -52 PBT-17.32-9.61 -80 2.4313.40 -82 NP-20.80-11.18 -86 -3.948.24 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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