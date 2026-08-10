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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B & A reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

B & A reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.71% to Rs 71.60 crore

Net profit of B & A reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 71.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales71.6055.63 29 OPM %8.91-0.02 -PBDT5.51-0.57 LP PBT3.56-2.06 LP NP1.89-2.78 LP

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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