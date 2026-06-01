Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B&B Triplewall Containers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

B&B Triplewall Containers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 162.34 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers reported to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 162.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 616.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.34141.57 15 616.35491.76 25 OPM %17.4311.17 -14.698.13 - PBDT23.5910.36 128 69.0823.30 196 PBT11.51-2.68 LP 26.46-7.83 LP NP9.09-1.83 LP 20.64-5.53 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 2139.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Globe Civil Projects consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the March 2026 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit rises 484.64% in the March 2026 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story