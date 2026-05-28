B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 88.50% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net Loss of B.C. Power Controls reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.50% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.59% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 97.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.