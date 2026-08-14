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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales rise 192.25% to Rs 49.42 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 192.25% to Rs 49.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.4216.91 192 OPM %-0.53-1.42 -PBDT0.110.15 -27 PBT0.110.15 -27 NP0.080.11 -27

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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