B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 192.25% to Rs 49.42 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 192.25% to Rs 49.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.4216.91-0.53-1.420.110.150.110.150.080.11

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