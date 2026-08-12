B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 7.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 345.12 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 7.83% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 345.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 336.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales345.12336.42 3 OPM %8.287.71 -PBDT18.4617.98 3 PBT14.2814.58 -2 NP10.0010.85 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content