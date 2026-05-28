Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 361.80 crore

Net loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 361.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.27% to Rs 18.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 1347.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1142.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales361.80290.92 24 1347.911142.30 18 OPM %7.902.77 -7.495.88 - PBDT30.15-2.20 LP 76.0443.21 76 PBT26.42-5.18 LP 62.0631.91 94 NP-7.274.71 PL 18.5835.92 -48

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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