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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.L.Kashyap & Sons to pay Rs 52.5 cr to CDR lenders

For settlement of Right of Recompense

B.L.Kashyap & Sons has received a communication from the Lead Bank of the Consortium Lenders in relation to the settlement of Right of Recompense (ROR).

As per the aforesaid communication, the Lead Bank has communicated the Right of Recompense (ROR) amount of Rs 52.5 crore payable by the Company to the CDR lenders, to be repaid before 31 March 2027, along with the other terms and conditions applicable for Settlement.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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