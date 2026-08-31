For settlement of Right of Recompense

B.L.Kashyap & Sons has received a communication from the Lead Bank of the Consortium Lenders in relation to the settlement of Right of Recompense (ROR).

As per the aforesaid communication, the Lead Bank has communicated the Right of Recompense (ROR) amount of Rs 52.5 crore payable by the Company to the CDR lenders, to be repaid before 31 March 2027, along with the other terms and conditions applicable for Settlement.

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