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B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 592.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 592.11% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.21% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 41.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.246.95 62 41.7436.38 15 OPM %12.90-11.94 -14.0410.61 - PBDT3.700.91 307 14.0313.32 5 PBT3.540.75 372 13.4912.66 7 NP2.630.38 592 9.449.46 0

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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