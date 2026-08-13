B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 78.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 11.86 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 78.62% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.869.10 30 OPM %17.1210.99 -PBDT3.992.81 42 PBT3.772.69 40 NP2.591.45 79
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