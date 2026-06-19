B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 13-cr civil works order in Madhya Pradesh

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure rose 1.54% to Rs 132 after the company announced that it had secured a work order worth Rs 13.05 crore for civil and construction works in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

The order has been awarded by LNJ for the execution of civil works related to its upcoming B2B project located at 29-30-31, Mega Smart Industrial Area, Ratlam. The scope of work includes the construction of roads, drains, culverts, and a pond, as per the approved bill of quantities (BOQ).

The company said the project is scheduled to be completed within six months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent.