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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.R.Goyal Infra rises after securing Rs 108.68 crore work contract from NHAI

B.R.Goyal Infra rises after securing Rs 108.68 crore work contract from NHAI

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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B.R.Goyal Infrastructure added 2.15% to Rs 190 after the company announced that it has secured a toll collection contract from NHAI worth Rs 108.68 crore.

The company stated that it has received a work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a one-year engagement as user-fee collection agency at the Chillakallu Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH-65 in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The total value of this contract is Rs 108.68 crore. The announcement was made during market hours today, 04 September 2026.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

For FY26, the company's consolidated net profit surged 78% year-on-year to Rs 44.82 crore, while net sales increased 13.4% to Rs 820.32 crore compared with FY25.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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