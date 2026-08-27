B.R.Goyal Infra secures Rs 119.85 crore toll collection contract from NHAI

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure said that it has received a Rs 119.85 crore work order from NHAI for a one-year engagement as user-fee collection agency at the Surapattu Fee Plaza on the Chennai Bypass in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The contract is for collection and maintenance/operation of the fee plaza, including upkeep of adjacent toll blocks and consumables.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

For FY26, the company's consolidated net profit surged 78% year-on-year to Rs 44.82 crore, while net sales increased 13.4% to Rs 820.32 crore compared with FY25.

The scrip fell 1.54% to currently trade at Rs 182.15 on the BSE.