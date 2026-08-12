B.R.Goyal Infrastructure announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 39 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the engagement of a user fee agency through e-tender at Husnapur Toll Plaza in Maharashtra.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves operating the user fee agency at Husnapur Toll Plaza at km 443.000 on the YavatmalWardha section of NH-361, covering the stretch from Ch. km 400.575 to Ch. km 465.500. The scope also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items.

The order is to be executed within one year. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.