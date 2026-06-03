B.R. Goyal Infrastructure wins Rs 118 crore NHAI contract in Gujarat

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for the engagement of a user fee collection agency at Kathpur Fee Plaza on the Himmat Nagar-Chiloda section of NH-8 in Gujarat.

The contract, valued at Rs 118.02 crore, involves user fee collection and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items. The project is to be executed over a period of one year. The fee plaza will be handed over to the company after the completion of the existing contract on 17 July 2026.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction.