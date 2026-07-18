B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 41.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 7.39 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 41.54% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.396.477.044.331.250.881.210.850.920.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News