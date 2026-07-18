B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 41.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 7.39 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 41.54% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.396.47 14 OPM %7.044.33 -PBDT1.250.88 42 PBT1.210.85 42 NP0.920.65 42
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