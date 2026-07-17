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B2B Software Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 6.78% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.653.19 14 OPM %6.306.90 -PBDT0.960.82 17 PBT0.920.79 16 NP0.630.59 7

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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