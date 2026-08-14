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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 486.38 crore

Net profit of Baazar Style Retail rose 8.25% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 486.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales486.38377.86 29 OPM %14.7915.41 -PBDT55.1637.62 47 PBT3.333.61 -8 NP2.232.06 8

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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