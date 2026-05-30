Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 109.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 109.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 42.24 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 109.92% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.47% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 150.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.2439.06 8 150.62145.86 3 OPM %8.407.96 -10.587.66 - PBDT4.283.32 29 17.0411.19 52 PBT2.623.10 -15 10.976.30 74 NP2.751.31 110 11.104.15 167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Salona Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sword-Edge Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 95.40% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story