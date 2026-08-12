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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bagmane Prime Office REIT consolidated net profit declines 77.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Bagmane Prime Office REIT consolidated net profit declines 77.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 437.01 crore

Net profit of Bagmane Prime Office REIT declined 77.18% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 253.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 437.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 623.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales437.01623.27 -30 OPM %83.3483.24 -PBDT340.16431.37 -21 PBT152.87385.73 -60 NP57.85253.46 -77

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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