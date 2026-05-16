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Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 54.40% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.30% to Rs 14.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 97.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.0122.11 13 97.2781.94 19 OPM %38.6256.81 -52.4858.15 - PBDT2.415.24 -54 21.0018.87 11 PBT2.175.05 -57 20.0618.14 11 NP1.663.64 -54 14.9713.45 11

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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