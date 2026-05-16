Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 54.40% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.30% to Rs 14.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 97.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.