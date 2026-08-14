Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 21.64 croreNet profit of Baid Finserv rose 7.96% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.6423.78 -9 OPM %62.6656.64 -PBDT6.035.61 7 PBT5.805.37 8 NP4.344.02 8
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