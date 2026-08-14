Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 7.96% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.6423.78 -9 OPM %62.6656.64 -PBDT6.035.61 7 PBT5.805.37 8 NP4.344.02 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Kabsons Industries standalone net profit declines 92.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Neelkanth reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Next Story