Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 11249.80 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 17.99% to Rs 2011.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1704.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 11249.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8660.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.19% to Rs 7708.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6060.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 43782.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35391.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11249.808660.99 30 43782.0835391.52 24 OPM %20.3019.13 -20.0118.23 - PBDT2698.562236.10 21 10404.818127.83 28 PBT2605.752160.11 21 10040.047841.98 28 NP2011.431704.74 18 7708.246060.21 27

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

