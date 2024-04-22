Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 17.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 11249.80 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 17.99% to Rs 2011.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1704.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 11249.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8660.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.19% to Rs 7708.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6060.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 43782.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35391.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

